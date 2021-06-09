Duplantier (0-2) lost Tuesday's start against Oakland, allowing four runs on two hits and three walks with four strikeouts in a 5-2 defeat.

Making his third start of 2021, Duplantier breezed through the first three innings before allowing the first four batters of the fourth to reach base and being removed. Reliver Alex Young allowed all three inherited runners to score, leading to an unpleasant line for Duplantier despite being excellent through three frames. He's tentatively slated to pitch Monday in San Francisco but won't stick in the rotation once more proven hurlers return from the IL unless his performance drastically improves.