Duplantier had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno on Monday.

According to Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic, Duplantier is expected to pitch out of the bullpen during his time with the big club. The well regarded prospect spent most of the 2018 season with Double-A Jackson, compiling a 2.69 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 68:28 K:BB in 67 innings (14 starts).

