Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Has encouraging MRI
Duplantier (shoulder) underwent another MRI which produced an encouraging image, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Despite the encouraging image, the Diamondbacks are no closer to setting a timetable for Duplantier, "It went well; it was a productive MRI," manager Torey Lovullo said. "It showed exactly what we wanted it to. But we are still determining what the next steps are at this point." The coaching and training staffs will meet in the coming days to discuss the next steps for the right-hander, who has been playing catch up to 75 feet.
