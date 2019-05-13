Duplantier was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Sunday's game against Atlanta, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. He allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings.

Duplantier tossed three innings in the series finale, so the Diamondbacks will send him back to the minors, likely in exchange for a fresh arm. He also tossed a scoreless frame Friday night and struck out two.