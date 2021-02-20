Duplantier (elbow) is healthy and throwing at spring training, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Duplantier had a lost season in 2020 due to an elbow injury, and his role for 2021 is unclear. He's been a starter in the minors but moved to a bullpen role for Arizona in 2019. Although Duplantier is throwing in camp, the right-hander is building up at a slower pace than others.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Not expected in 2020•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Initiates throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Team remains hopeful•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Working back from elbow issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Moves up depth chart•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Optioned to Triple-A•