Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Healthy at Double-A
Duplantier (biceps) has returned from his rehab assignment and is active with Double-A Jackson, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
He gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out nine in seven innings across two rehab starts in the AZL. Duplantier comes with a bit more injury risk than the typical 24-year-old pitching prospect, dating back to his days at Rice, but he has typically been dominant when healthy. It's possible he could get a taste of Triple-A before the end of the minor-league season.
