Duplantier allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out two over two innings of relief in Thursday's 7-0 loss to the Giants.

Duplantier was called up from the minors Thursday when the Diamondbacks placed Robbie Ray (back) on the injured list. It's unclear if Duplantier, a starter in the minors, will take Ray's turn in the rotation. Ray will miss at least one start, a turn that is due during the three-game set against the Rockies beginning Monday, and Duplantier is a candidate to fill in.