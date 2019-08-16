Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Hurls two relief innings
Duplantier allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out two over two innings of relief in Thursday's 7-0 loss to the Giants.
Duplantier was called up from the minors Thursday when the Diamondbacks placed Robbie Ray (back) on the injured list. It's unclear if Duplantier, a starter in the minors, will take Ray's turn in the rotation. Ray will miss at least one start, a turn that is due during the three-game set against the Rockies beginning Monday, and Duplantier is a candidate to fill in.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Back in majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Activated, sent to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Pulled after one inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Throws in AZL•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Manager clarifies status•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Has encouraging MRI•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...