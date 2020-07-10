Duplantier (elbow) is slowly ramping up a throwing program, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Duplantier is working back from elbow soreness that cropped up in April. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said it's likely the right-hander will not be ready to go when the season begins July 24. As a rookie in 2019, Duplantier logged a 4.42 ERA over 36.2 innings mostly as a reliever. He was expected to serve in a starting role in 2020, though he is not currently part of the projected five-man rotation.
