Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Lasts only three frames
Duplantier (1-1) took the loss Tuesday at Philadelphia after surrendering four runs on seven hits over three innings. He struck out one and walked one.
Duplantier gave up all four runs during the second inning, with Scott Kingery delivering the deciding blow with a three-run homer. The 24-year-old was constantly behind in the count Tuesday as he managed to throw a first-pitch strike to only 3-of-17 batters faced. Duplantier has a 4.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through 25 innings this season and next lines up to start Sunday at Washington.
