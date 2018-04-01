Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Late beginning to season
Duplantier will remain in extended spring training for multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Duplantier had a good chance to begin the year at the Double-A level after successfully tearing through both levels of A-ball in his first full season. Though his season start date will be pushed back, the hamstring issue does little to change his promising outlook as a right-handed pitching prospect.
