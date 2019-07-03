Manager Torey Lovullo said Duplantier (shoulder) is further along than the manager suggested when he updated reporters last week, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lovullo said he didn't have the right information last week when provided an update on the status of Duplantier's shoulder. In fact, the manager said, Duplantier has progressed quickly enough following an MRI on Friday that he threw a bullpen session on Monday. Lovullo still doesn't have a timetable for the right-hander's return, but admitted he's not starting from scratch when it comes to building up arm strength and that Duplantier is further ahead than what was implied last week.