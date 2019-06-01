Duplantier didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mets, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out four.

The rookie exited the game after throwing 77 pitches (51 strikes) and was headed for a loss until Arizona struck for three runs in the sixth inning, only for New York to re-take the lead in the eighth. Duplantier likely pitched well enough to stick in the rotation for now, setting him up to take his next turn at home Wednesday against the Dodgers.