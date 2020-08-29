Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said Duplantier (elbow) is not expected to join the team in 2020, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Duplantier has been dealing with elbow discomfort since April. The GM said the time needed for Duplantier and fellow injured pitcher Corbin Martin (elbow) to ramp up for an appearance, pitching in 2020 is unlikely.