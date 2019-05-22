Duplantier is one possible option to start Saturday against the Giants, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo is not yet prepared to name a replacement starter for Zack Godley, who was moved back to the bullpen, but did confirm that slot would fall on Saturday. The manager is considering Duplantier and Taylor Clarke along with a pair of long relievers, T.J. McFarland and Matt Andriese. Duplantier started at Triple-A Reno last Saturday but hasn't been stretched out completely as the Diamondbacks have needed him in the major-league bullpen. "If you're asking me, 'Is (Jon) a candidate?' Then, yes. The pitch count is not a huge concern. We think he could give us 75 pitches if needed," said Lovullo.