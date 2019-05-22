Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Option to start Saturday
Duplantier is one possible option to start Saturday against the Giants, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo is not yet prepared to name a replacement starter for Zack Godley, who was moved back to the bullpen, but did confirm that slot would fall on Saturday. The manager is considering Duplantier and Taylor Clarke along with a pair of long relievers, T.J. McFarland and Matt Andriese. Duplantier started at Triple-A Reno last Saturday but hasn't been stretched out completely as the Diamondbacks have needed him in the major-league bullpen. "If you're asking me, 'Is (Jon) a candidate?' Then, yes. The pitch count is not a huge concern. We think he could give us 75 pitches if needed," said Lovullo.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Heads back to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Staying in bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Picks up win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Back with big club•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Still getting stretched out•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Sent back to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...