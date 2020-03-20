Play

Duplantier was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Duplantier was seemingly in contention for a bullpen spot, but the Diamondbacks won't wait for play to resume to send him to the minors. He posted a respectable but uninspiring 4.42 ERA and a fairly high 1.55 WHIP in his 36.2-inning debut last season.

