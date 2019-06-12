Duplantier landed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Wednesday.

The injury perhaps partially explains Duplantier's poor outing Tuesday, when he gave up four runs on seven hits in just three innings against the Phillies. His velocity was down during the outing, likely due to the shoulder injury. It's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss. Reliever Stefan Crichton was recalled in a corresponding move. The Diamondbacks have not announced who will take Duplantier's place in the rotation.

