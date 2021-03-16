Duplantier cut his hand and did not make a scheduled appearance Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo talked down the injury and doesn't expect it to linger. Duplantier, who didn't play in 2020 due to an elbow injury, has appeared in just one Cactus League game, and that one game was March 4, 11 days ago. That usage suggests the right-hander is not in the Diamondbacks' bullpen plans, and perhaps the elbow isn't up to snuff. Duplantier could eventually operate as a starter at Triple-A Reno, where he started 11 games for the Aces in 2019.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Healthy again•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Not expected in 2020•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Initiates throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Team remains hopeful•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Working back from elbow issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Moves up depth chart•