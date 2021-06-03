Duplantier is listed as the Diamondbacks' probable pitcher for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Initially expected to serve in a long-relief role for Arizona following his May 25 call-up, Duplantier was pressed into starting duty two days later when Matt Peacock was scratched with an illness. Peacock is healthy again, but Duplantier could have a more permanent spot in the rotation after Madison Bumgarner experienced left shoulder discomfort in his outing Wednesday, with the issue putting him at risk of a move to the injured list. Over four career starts in the big leagues between 2019 and 2021, Duplantier owns a 6.62 ERA over 17.2 innings.