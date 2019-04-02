Duplantier picked up a three-inning save against the Padres on Monday, striking out two while allowing just one hit to close out Arizona's 10-3 victory.

In his first game after getting called up from Triple-A Reno, Duplantier was credited with a save after tossing three scoreless innings in relief of Merrill Kelly. He's a highly regarded prospect that has dominated the minor-league level, so if Duplantier builds on this performance the Diamondbacks could feel compelled to keep him with the big club.