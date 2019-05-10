Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Picks up win
Duplantier (1-0) allowed a hit and hit a batter while striking out two in one inning in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning victory over the Braves.
Duplantier worked around a two-on, one-out jam to earn his first major-league win. The right-hander was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Reno, where he had been a starter, after Arizona blew out its bullpen in a 13-inning affair the previous night. The Diamondbacks need a starter for Sunday and haven't ruled out Duplantier, although he has yet to pitch more than three innings as a starter in the minors.
