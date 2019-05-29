Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Possible replacement for Weaver
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged that Duplantier is a candidate to fill the rotation spot of Luke Weaver (forearm) on Friday against the Mets, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Duplantier has built up his pitch count to 65 in his most recent start at Triple-A Reno and could give the Diamondbacks 80-to-85 pitches if he were to start Friday. Lovullo also mentioned Matt Koch as an option to start.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Option to start Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Heads back to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Staying in bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Picks up win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Back with big club•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Still getting stretched out•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...