Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged that Duplantier is a candidate to fill the rotation spot of Luke Weaver (forearm) on Friday against the Mets, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Duplantier has built up his pitch count to 65 in his most recent start at Triple-A Reno and could give the Diamondbacks 80-to-85 pitches if he were to start Friday. Lovullo also mentioned Matt Koch as an option to start.