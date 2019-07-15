Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Pulled after one inning
Duplantier (shoulder) needed 30 pitches to get through one inning of a rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona League on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The organization pulled Duplantier after the one inning, not wanting to a put a strain on the right-hander's shoulder. It was the second consecutive rookie-league start in which he did not fare well. Manager Torey Lovullo is not concerned that Duplantier might be dealing with lingering issues in the shoulder but giving up five runs, five hits and three walks over two innings to rookies is not a positive sign.
