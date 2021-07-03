Duplantier (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Duplantier had been on the injured list since June 14 due to a strained right middle finger, but he began a rehab assignment with the ACL Diamondbacks on Friday. He allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out one in one inning, and he'll report to the Triple-A club now that he's healthy.