Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Resumes throwing program
Duplantier (hamstring) has resumed throwing at extended spring training, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
A right hamstring injury suffered late in spring training resulted in Duplantier opening the campaign on the 7-day disabled list at Double-A Jackson, but the fact that he's already throwing again is a positive sign for his health. Diamondbacks vice president of player development Mike Bell said that Duplantier is simply building up his stamina at this point and should be ready to make his first start with Jackson on April 21 or 22. Duplantier established himself as the top pitching prospect in the organization last season after submitting a 1.39 ERA and 165:42 K:BB across 136 frames split between Low-A Kane County and High-A Visalia.
