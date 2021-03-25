Duplantier (hand) threw a perfect inning in Wednesday's spring game against Cleveland.
Duplantier, who had an outing scratched due to a cut on his finger, returned to action, making just his second Cactus League appearance. He's been building up slower than others due to an elbow injury that wiped out his 2020 season. As such, he may head to extended spring training.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Throws bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Outing scratched•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Healthy again•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Not expected in 2020•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Initiates throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Team remains hopeful•