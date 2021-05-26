Duplantier will pitch in a long relief role for now, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Duplantier was called up to take Taylor Widener's roster spot, but apparently he will not take his spot in the rotation. Duplantier is stretched out and could enter the rotation on an as-needed basis.
