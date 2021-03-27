Duplantier could get another one or two outings before the end of camp, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Duplantier missed about two weeks of camp after cutting his finger with a razor at home. He returned to action Wednesday, but manager Torey Lovullo was non-committal if Duplantier, who's thrown just three spring innings to date, will have shown enough to be added to the Opening Day bullpen. Lovullo did confirm that if the right-hander does not open the season with the Diamondbacks, he would be stretched out as a starter in the minors.