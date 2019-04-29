Duplantier was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Sunday's game against the Cubs. He walked two and struck out four over four scoreless innings.

Duplantier was tremendous in relief for the Diamondbacks, but they'll send him back to the minors and figure to call up a fresh arm for Tuesday's series opener against the Yankees. He's yet to surrender a run through eight innings this season in the big leagues and has fanned seven batters.