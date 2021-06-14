Duplantier was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Duplantier was rocked for six runs on six hits over 1.1 innings Sunday against the Angels. He's struggled in four appearances this season, surrendering 19 runs across 12.1 frames. Corbin Martin was recalled in a corresponding move.
