Duplantier was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Tuesday's win over the Rangers, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Duplantier made two appearances after being called up at the start of April and struck out three over four scoreless innings. The 24-year-old seems likely to see the majors again this season after pitching well during his debut stint with the Diamondbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories