Duplantier allowed two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and a walk across five innings during a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

In the third, Duplantier walked the leadoff hitter and then allowed a homer. The Diamondbacks came back to tie the game and eventual win it, but the walk and homer cost Duplantier a shot at his first MLB win as a starter. In two career MLB starts, he hasn't earned a decision and owns a 4.50 ERA. Overall, he is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 22 innings over seven appearances. Assuming he stays in the rotation, Duplantier will start at the Phillies on Tuesday.