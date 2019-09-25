Duplantier tossed three scoreless frames in relief Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the Cardinals in 19 innings.

Arizona had 12 relievers combine to shut out the Cardinals over the 13 innings, with Duplantier working the longest out of all those bullpen arms. The Diamondbacks still appear to view Duplantier as a rotation option over the long haul, but he'll continue to work in relief during the season's final week as the organization looks to manage his innings count.