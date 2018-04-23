Duplantier (hamstring) covered five innings Saturday in his season debut for Double-A Jackson, giving up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six to pick up the win in a 13-2 victory over Chattanooga.

The hamstring injury kept Duplantier out for the first two weeks of Southern League play, but with the Diamondbacks probably aiming to limit the right-hander's innings count anyway this season, it shouldn't be viewed as detrimental to his development. With a 1.39 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 136 innings last season across stops at Low-A Kane County and High-A Visalia, Duplantier was arguably the top pitcher in the lower minors in 2017 and lived up to expectations in his first Double-A test. The 23-year-old will likely spend most of the 2018 campaign with Jackson, with an eye on cracking the Arizona rotation at some point in 2019.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories