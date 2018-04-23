Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Shines in season debut
Duplantier (hamstring) covered five innings Saturday in his season debut for Double-A Jackson, giving up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six to pick up the win in a 13-2 victory over Chattanooga.
The hamstring injury kept Duplantier out for the first two weeks of Southern League play, but with the Diamondbacks probably aiming to limit the right-hander's innings count anyway this season, it shouldn't be viewed as detrimental to his development. With a 1.39 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 136 innings last season across stops at Low-A Kane County and High-A Visalia, Duplantier was arguably the top pitcher in the lower minors in 2017 and lived up to expectations in his first Double-A test. The 23-year-old will likely spend most of the 2018 campaign with Jackson, with an eye on cracking the Arizona rotation at some point in 2019.
