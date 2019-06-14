Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Shut down for six or seven days
Duplantier (shoulder) will be shut down for six or seven days, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Duplantier landed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Wednesday. He underwent an MRI on Thursday which revealed a significant enough injury to shut him down for a brief period, though it's not clear exactly what he was diagnosed with.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Awaits MRI results•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Out with shoulder injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Lasts only three frames•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Settles for second no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: No-decision in first MLB start•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Called up for first career start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.