Duplantier tossed six shutout innings Monday for Double-A Jackson in its 5-0 victory over Pensacola. He worked around one hit and two walks and struck out six.

Duplantier controlled the zone beautifully, tossing 51 of his 73 pitches for strikes and generating seven groundball outs during the outing. Facing more advanced pitching in the Southern League hasn't proven to be much of a hassle for the Diamondbacks' top pitching prospect, who sports a pristine 2.37 ERA and 37:7 K:BB through 30.1 innings with Jackson.