Duplantier has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Mets, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

With Luke Weaver (forearm) likely out for the foreseeable future, the Diamondbacks have elected to promote Duplantier from Triple-A Reno to make his first major-league start. If he manages to turn in a solid outing, there's a good chance he could stick in the rotation until Weaver returns to health. The right-hander has made five appearances out of the bullpen this season for Arizona, compiling a 2.25 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 12 punchouts over 12 frames.