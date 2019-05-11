Duplantier will remain in the bullpen for the time being, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo confirmed the team needs the 24-year-old right-hander to help as a reliever but added getting Duplantier stretched out as a starter "is a priority." This suggests Duplantier, who has thrown a combined 18.1 innings for Arizona and Triple-A Reno, will not be asked to start Sunday's game against Atlanta. "It's not exactly the way we wanted it mapped out," Lovullo said. "He's one of our finest young prospects that we want to continue to develop, but this is a situation where I think we bump into development every once in a while to help us win baseball games here."