Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Staying in bullpen
Duplantier will remain in the bullpen for the time being, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo confirmed the team needs the 24-year-old right-hander to help as a reliever but added getting Duplantier stretched out as a starter "is a priority." This suggests Duplantier, who has thrown a combined 18.1 innings for Arizona and Triple-A Reno, will not be asked to start Sunday's game against Atlanta. "It's not exactly the way we wanted it mapped out," Lovullo said. "He's one of our finest young prospects that we want to continue to develop, but this is a situation where I think we bump into development every once in a while to help us win baseball games here."
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Picks up win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Back with big club•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Still getting stretched out•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Returns to big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Sent to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...