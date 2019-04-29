Duplantier needs to be stretched out Triple-A Reno, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Duplantier tossed 58 pitches over four innings of scoreless relief in Arizona's 15-inning marathon loss to the Cubs on Sunday. The right-handed starter never got properly stretched out during spring training due to an illness, and then was needed to pitch out of the bullpen in the majors. He'll need to build up his pitch count and innings for the Aces, so he's not being considered as a potential replacement for Zack Godley at this time.

