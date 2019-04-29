Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Still getting stretched out
Duplantier needs to be stretched out Triple-A Reno, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Duplantier tossed 58 pitches over four innings of scoreless relief in Arizona's 15-inning marathon loss to the Cubs on Sunday. The right-handed starter never got properly stretched out during spring training due to an illness, and then was needed to pitch out of the bullpen in the majors. He'll need to build up his pitch count and innings for the Aces, so he's not being considered as a potential replacement for Zack Godley at this time.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Returns to big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Sent to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Picks up save in debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Gets call to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Dazzles in Double-A return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...