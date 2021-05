Duplantier threw a simulated game where he got up to 68 pitches and 5.1 innings, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

With the Diamondbacks on the road, Duplantier is on the taxi squad and stretched out in case a starter is needed. He's a name to file away in case the team moves struggling starter Luke Weaver to the bullpen. Manager Torey Lovullo had been considering the next steps for Weaver and decided to keep him in the rotation for now.