Duplantier (0-1) allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Brewers.

Duplantier was hit hard throughout his short outing, highlighted by the three home runs he surrendered. The biggest blow came on a three-run shot by Christian Yelich in the third inning. Duplantier has drawn the start in each of his two outings in the majors this season, though he's struggled to a 9.35 ERA with eight strikeouts and five walks across 8.2 innings.