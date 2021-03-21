Duplantier (hand) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Duplantier sustained a cut on a finger of his pitching hand last week that prevented him from making a scheduled appearance. He threw 30 pitches Saturday and came out of it feeling good. Arizona coaches will determine the next step, whether that will be another bullpen session or facing live hitters.
