Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Throws in AZL
Duplantier (shoulder) allowed four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one for the AZL Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Duplantier was placed on the injured list June 12 with inflammation in his right shoulder and recently began throwing bullpen sessions. This was his first game action since suffering the injury.
