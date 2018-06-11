Duplantier (biceps) will attempt to throw Monday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Duplantier has been shut down from throwing for the past week while attempting to recover from biceps tendinitis. Prior to suffering the injury, he'd made seven starts this season for Double-A Jackson, accruing a 2.52 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 41 strikeouts across 35.2 innings.

