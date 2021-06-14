Duplantier (0-3) allowed six runs on six hits over 1.1 innings as he took the loss to the Angels on Friday. He did not strike out nor walk a batter in the effort.

Duplantier has struggled in all four of his starts this season, but none of them were as bad as the one he had Sunday. The Angels piled on two runs in the first off the bat of Max Stassi and then four more in the second before he was pulled after managing to record just one out. The 26-year-old now owns a 13.15 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and a 12:8 K:BB over 13 innings. Things won't get any easier for him as he's projected to make his next start against the Dodgers if he ends up sticking around in the rotation. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic noted that manager Torey Lovullo was late to the post-game press conference because coaches were discussing the rotation, which could mean Duplantier's days are numbered.