Duplantier gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings versus St. Louis on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander made a spot start after Matt Peacock (illness) was scratched Thursday. Duplantier was on the hook for the loss, but Arizona rallied in the seventh and eighth innings to tie the game. The 26-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2019, where he had a 4.42 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 36.2 innings. Duplantier is expected to work in a long-relief role going forward, although he could continue to be a candidate for spot starts if needed.