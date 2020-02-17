Duplantier will be stretched out as a starter this spring, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Duplantier has been a starter since childhood, but the Diamondbacks needed him to throw in relief in 2019. Manager Torey Lovullo said the team would not hesitate to have Duplantier if the need arises, but the manager is also aware the right-hander's development stalled last season. If Duplantier opens as a starter, it will likely be at Triple-A Reno.