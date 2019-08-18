Duplanter will be pitch out of the bullpen for Triple-A Reno, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Duplantier was relegated to the minors Saturday to make room for Taylor Clarke, who was called up from Triple-A Reno to start Saturday. He's been used as a starter in the minors, but due to injuries and a need to fill a bullpen role in the majors, the right-handed Duplantier has never been stretched out as much as the Diamondbacks would like. As such, he'll pitch out of the bullpen for the Aces and the Diamondbacks for the rest of the season.