Diamondbacks' Jon Duplantier: Works two scoreless as starter
Duplantier allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring contest against the Dodgers.
Duplantier's trajectory as a starter was derailed last season when the Diamondbacks needed him to pitch out of the bullpen. That meant throwing just 76.2 innings. The goal of this spring training is to stretch him out and build up innings at Triple-A Reno, putting him in line to be a fill-in or spot starter in Arizona should the need arise.
