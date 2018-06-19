Jay went 2-for-5 with a run scored Monday in the Diamondbacks' 7-4 triumph over the Angels.

Jay has recorded multiple base knocks in five of his 10 starts with the Diamondbacks, providing the team with a much-needed contact hitter atop the lineup. While his paucity of power and lack of involvement in the run game don't make him the most exciting player to own in fantasy leagues, Jay's high average -- he's hitting .308 across 316 plate appearances -- shouldn't be overlooked with the MLB-wide mark sitting at a collective .245 this season.