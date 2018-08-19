Jay went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in the Diamondbacks' 7-6 loss to the Padres on Friday.

Dating back to July 24, Jay has registered 11 multi-hit performances in 19 games, lifting his season average to .280. Jay, who often serves as the Diamondbacks' leadoff man, is also just six runs shy of matching the career-high total of 75 he tallied with the Cardinals in 2013. Beyond that, there's not much to get excited about in Jay's fantasy profile, given his dearth of power or speed.